Salt Lake City, UT

UCLA vs. Utah Prediction and Odds (Bet Utes at Home)

By Reed Wallach
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

UCLA: -9 (-115) Total: 144.5 (Over -110/Under -110) This feels like a ton of points to lay on the road against a Utah team that is in desperation mode to save their season. The Utes have a stark home court advantage, ranked 33rd per Haslametrics, so this should be a refreshing...

fansided.com

