UCLA vs. Utah Prediction and Odds (Bet Utes at Home)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be shorthanded at the two-guard slot when they return to action this Wednesday. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is suspending Grayson Allen for a game after his actions in Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Allen received a flagrant two for a mid-air contest on Chicago’s Alex Caruso, which saw the latter slam into the hardwood. While he did finish the game, it was reported the following day that Caruso suffered a fractured wrist on the play and that he would need surgery. He will now be out for the next four-to-six weeks, and it was inevitable that Allen would be getting some punishment, the only question was how many games he would be forced to miss.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO