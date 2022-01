Mon Jan 24 2022 | USA Lacrosse Magazine Staff | College. A new season means new opportunities have arisen for players looking to make a name for themselves nationally. It happens every year. An underappreciated player carves out a niche in her team’s rotation in early March and rides that wave of production all the way to the headlines in April. Predicting that is often a fruitless endeavor. It’s something of an oxymoron to predict the breakout of an unknown talent, after all. But let’s take a shot.

1 DAY AGO