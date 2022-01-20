Stryker Announces First Patient Case Using New Tornier Perform® Patient-Matched Primary Reversed Glenoid

This study aimed to evaluate the early results of primary total hip arthroplasty (THA) using dual mobility (DM) cups in patients at a risk of dislocation and compare them with that of fixed bearing (FB) THA. This retrospective study included patients who had undergone primary THA between January 2016 and December 2018 and were at a risk of dislocation. A propensity score-matched analysis was conducted for 63 THA procedures with vitamin-E infused highly cross-linked polyethylene (VEPE) DM bearing and 63 THA procedures performed with FB from the same manufacturer for a mean follow-up period of 3.1 and 3.5Â years, respectively. The radiologic outcomes at the last follow-up and incidence of postoperative complications were evaluated and compared statistically between the two groups. The modified Harris hip score (mHHS) was used to assess patient-reported outcomes. Postoperative dislocation occurred in 4 cases (6.3%) in the FB group, but did not occur in the DM group (p"‰="‰0.042). There was no difference in the radiologic outcomes and postoperative complications between the two groups. The mHHS at the last follow-up showed satisfactory outcomes in both the groups (DM group, 90.5; FB group, 88.1), without a statistical difference between the groups. The early results of THA using VEPE DM bearing showed better outcomes than that of THA with FB for patients at a risk of dislocation. A longer follow-up period is recommended to assess the stability and overall outcomes.

