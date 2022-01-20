ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Give Me the Goth Space Diamond

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a woman of simple pleasures, such as leisurely sipping coffee in the morning and obtaining this huge black diamond from outer space. On Friday, Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a large black diamond named the Enigma. (Sounds like a professional wrestler. I love it even more.) So, I ask,...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from outer space shown off in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
MIDDLE EAST
beincrypto.com

Rare Black Diamond from Space Will be Auctioned for Cryptocurrency

A Rare black diamond from the depths of the outer universe will go to auction in the coming months. Online auction house Sotheby’s has announced that the buyer can pay using cryptocurrency. Dubbed “The Enigma,” the gem is a rare 555-carat black diamond. It has been in the same...
MARKETS
K945

This Louisiana Jeweler Wants to Make Space Diamond Rings

Jewelry is expensive, especially when it has diamonds. From a tiny pair of earrings all the way up to a gigantic engagement ring - that shiny little rock can shoot the final price of that beautiful piece in to the stratosphere and beyond. One imaginative jeweler in Lafayette doesn't think that's quite far enough.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Smithonian

A Huge Black Diamond, Purportedly From Outer Space, Is Now Up for Sale

A one-of-a-kind black diamond dubbed the “Enigma" will go up for auction next month and is expected to sell for more around $7 million USD. The diamond was unveiled Tuesday by Sotheby’s Dubai, who says the massive black gem may have come from outer space. The Enigma, which...
LIFESTYLE
963xke.com

The Style Trends of 2022: Mullets and Goth Business Casual?

2022 is looking up . . . because mullets might be making a comeback again. Although, I am actually really feeling ‘goth business casual’ as something to embrace. Pinterest is predicting style trends for 2022 based on internal search data, and MULLETS are on the list, along with “nightdresses” . . . bedazzled accessories . . . tooth gems . . . pearls . . . high puff hairstyles . . . checkboard patterns . . .
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

What Else Can We Put in Space?

Hollywood famously loves all things space, so it was only a matter of time until green-screening the galaxy failed to satiate its desire to fill our cosmos with as many sad dads as humanly possible. Now, Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE for short), a U.K.-based media company founded solely to bring entertainment to space, has announced plans to open the world’s first film-production studio and sports arena in space by the end of 2024. This sprawling complex will be housed in a module attached to Axiom Station, a commercial wing of the International Space Station, and will purportedly host film and TV sets, concerts, and sports events, all of which can be live-streamed from 250 miles above Earth. Yes! Finally!
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamonds#Space Rock#Interstellar Space#Goth#Sotheby
mining.com

Giant black diamond said to come from space could fetch $6.8 million

A 555.55-carat black diamond that is literally out of this world could fetch at least $6.8 million when it goes under Sotheby’s hammer next month in London, after being exhibited in Dubai and Los Angeles. The rare gem, dubbed “The Enigma,” is the largest faceted fancy black diamond to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Design Taxi

A Black Diamond Launched From Space A Billion Years Ago Takes To Auction

This diamond landed on Earth from the far reaches of outer space millions of years ago, and now it’s going on auction. Next month, the record-smashing rare black diamond named The Enigma will be sold to the highest bidder at Sotheby’s on February 3, 2022. It’s been estimated that it will go for around US$6.8 million, at minimum.
SCIENCE
Tracey Folly

My husband tricked me into paying for my own diamond ring

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't own a diamond engagement ring before my husband and I got married. What I had instead was a thin gold band with a tiny diamond chip that was barely visible to the naked eye. It didn't matter. We got married anyway.
The Independent

Thierry Mugler: Remembering Brian Aris’s iconic photo of David Bowie in French designer’s green suit

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73. Known as the man who came to define Eighties power-dressing, Mugler’s designs were regularly worn by stars including David Bowie, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diane Kruger and Diana Ross, in music videos, films, and on the red carpet. In 2017, The Independent interviewed renowned celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who took one of the most recognisable shots of Bowie in 1992, in which he wears a lime-green suit by Mugler as he leans against a pink door. Aris has kindly given The Independent permission to re-share the photo following the news...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

André Leon Talley Turned His Dreams Into Fashion Fantasies

The thought of narrowing down André Leon Talley’s contributions to fashion feels challenging and overwhelming. Talley, a Black boy from Durham, North Carolina, came to New York and made his career in the 1970s. Over his 48 years in fashion — writing and editing for publications including Interview, the New York Times, Women’s Wear Daily, and Vogue — he pushed the boundaries on being Black in fashion with photoshoots like “Scarlett ’n the Hood,” which was published in the May 1996 issue of Vanity Fair, featuring Naomi Campbell as Scarlett O’Hara and Manolo Blahnik as her gardener. But it was his ostentatious personal style, in particular his wearing of capes and caftans, that redefined Black masculinity in fashion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy