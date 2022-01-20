Give Me the Goth Space Diamond

Hollywood famously loves all things space, so it was only a matter of time until green-screening the galaxy failed to satiate its desire to fill our cosmos with as many sad dads as humanly possible. Now, Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE for short), a U.K.-based media company founded solely to bring entertainment to space, has announced plans to open the world’s first film-production studio and sports arena in space by the end of 2024. This sprawling complex will be housed in a module attached to Axiom Station, a commercial wing of the International Space Station, and will purportedly host film and TV sets, concerts, and sports events, all of which can be live-streamed from 250 miles above Earth. Yes! Finally!

