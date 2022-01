Apopka will consider negotiating with a developer to build a mixed-use development site in its downtown. The Apopka City Council will vote on Jan. 19 on whether or not to negotiate with Orlando-based Standard Investments & Holdings LLC. The city government put out a request for proposals (RFP) on Aug. 22 to sell 3.43 acres of city property that would be developed with a mix of retail, office and/or residential development.

APOPKA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO