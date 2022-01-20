Toss Your Airwrap Aside: The Best Dyson Hair Product Is Actually The Straightener—Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve never been one to brag, but when it comes to styling my hair , I pick up on the trends pretty easily. This is likely due to the hours of YouTube I’d watch in middle school, memorizing tutorials and perfecting my very novice craft. If you didn’t spend six hours straight learning how to fishtail braid your hair back in 2010, then I simply can’t relate to you.

Because of these picked-up skills, I’ve become the unofficial hairstylist of my friend group. When we’re all getting ready for a night out together, I know what to bring: my hot tools. But sometimes my friends bring their own, and that’s how I first started using Dyson’s Airwrap . If you don’t know much about the gadget, turn to TikTok. Chances are, you’ll find a review of the thing on your FYP in a few swipes. But before you get swept up in the madness I have some advice: If you want to get a Dyson styler to get incredible easy-to-do waves or curls, don’t get the Airwrap. Get the Corrale hair straightener .

That’s right, people. If you want your hair curled to perfection, opt for the flat iron.

This, of course, is no shade to the incredible Dyson Airwrap—people are obsessed with it and its more cost-friendly dupes for good reason—but that device is hard to get used to. Plus, you have to switch attachments when you’re doing each side of your head. That, to me, is a little too much work. Especially when I’ve got a lineup of girlfriends’ hair to get done in an hour’s time.

Now, similar to the Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Corrale is a luxury purchase. It retails for $500 at most places and comes with a bunch of highbrow accessories. But, is the Dyson Corrale worth it?

If you have dry and damaged hair and can’t give up your love of using hot tools, then the answer is a resounding yes.

The brand took seven years to develop the device because its whole purpose is to cut the amount of damage normal hot tools produce in half. And it did just that. The straightener has flexing plates that can help reduce breakage by 50 percent and prevent frizz and flyaways, according to the brand. These panels have intelligent heat control tech built into them so that they can literally sense—and respond—to the hair you’re straightening in real time. This futuristic capability allows for the hot tool to shift temperature depending on your hair’s unique thickness, texture and length.

What’s more, these plates help your hair look glossy and sleek. I’ve struggled with hair damage from coloring my locks for years, and am very self conscious about it looking dry and hay-like. Whenever I use the Corrale, my hair looks nothing but smooth and shiny. I feel like those models in shampoo commercials.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

So, if you’re the designated hair stylist in the group like me, you don’t have to fret when you’re smoothing down your friends’ hair. It’ll be a personalized experience for each of them (and you don’t even have to try).

Now, these same intelligent plates are why the flat iron is so good to use as a curling or waving device. They never cling to your hair and prevent those creases that often come with other straighteners when they’re clamped onto one section for a little too long. This is a crucial characteristic when curling your hair with the device, since so much of the technique relies on the tension between the device and your locks.

What’s more, it creates a killer wave. Hailey Bieber reaches for it when she’s styling herself on date nights for a sexy undone look, and I reach for it when I want to go for a more relaxed vibe. I won’t go into too much detail on how to achieve this style, especially since Mrs. Bieber does a very good job explaining the process, but I will say from experience that when you’re angling your wrist from one direction to the next, the flat iron holds firm without yanking out your strands.

Some other features worth highlighting: the straightener can run cordless for 30 minutes when it’s fully charged. This gets rid of all the tangle-ups that come with styling. There’s also a lock on it for storage and travel’s sake. This function might not seem too incredible, but it certainly saves space when needed.

And, this one’s for the people who always forget whether they actually unplugged items before leaving the house: The straightener has a 10-minute automatic turnoff to prevent any accidents from happening and to save battery. Truly, what didn’t Dyson think of?

Dyson Corrale Limited Edition Set

If you want the best bang for your buck, my advice is to invest in the brand’s limited-edition set. It comes with a storage case, travel pouch and charging pouch and will save you around $60 total .

Overall, I’d say this flat iron is well worth the investment. I know it’s as expensive as a few shopping trips, but it’s worth every penny. This is something I know will last for years without losing its incredible capabilities. I know that with this device, I’m saving my hair from strain and damage, and likely saving money on future hair appointments. After all, when my hair experiences less heat, breakage will decrease and the number of hair cuts or conditioning treatments I’ll need will lessen, as well.

Truly, the Dyson Corrale is the Ferrari of hair straighteners, and I’ll be keeping it by my side for years, if not decades.