You could be forgiven for thinking the new electric Tesla Model Y is just a Tesla Model 3, the best-selling car in Britain, “that’s been pumped full of growth hormone”, says What Car magazine. It has a higher driving position and more room inside than its hatchback predecessor. And like the Model 3, there is a Long Range version and a Performance model. The Model Y is not quite as rapid as the Model 3 due to the extra weight it carries, but the Performance version can still hit 60mph from a standing start in 3.5 seconds. As for going the distance, the Long Range can officially clock up 315 miles on a single charge. Sure, you won’t get that in the real world, but 250 miles should be possible if you take it easy.

