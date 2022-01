B-MO in the MO’rning – The most WONDERFUL time of the year is back and while visions of Figgie Pudding may enter your mind, but for Girl Scout Cookie fans it is entirely a different matter. This morning on B-MO in the MO’rning Lora Beckham joined us from the Ethel, McCool troop to discuss the season which begins now through March. There are four chapters in the Attala area and while girls from all the troops will be selling cookies through March, pre-orders are being taken until January 23rd.

