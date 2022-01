Which New Jersey Devils team will show up this weekend against the Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings?. The young Devils team will need to turn the page and start fresh. The first prerequisite is to play a full sixty minutes and get back to basics. Defensively, the Devils need to play to protect the puck better and not leave their opponents unscathed in front of Mackenzie Blackwood’s crease. Against the Coyotes, with a combination of Ryan Graves and Ty Smith costly giveaways and Damon Severson not physically taking care of his assignments in front of the crease, Arizona was able to sustain pressure and get good quality chances inside the high danger area. This needs to be addressed immediately and the defense take control of the slot area. Most importantly, the first outlet passes from the defense need to be crisper with precision. Turnovers can change the momentum of a game and the Devils paid the price for it on Wednesday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO