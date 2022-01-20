ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Change of venue hearing held for murder defendant Justin Love

By Larry Statser, Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Q1sd_0dr0oixy00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A change of venue hearing was held Thursday morning in the 30th District courtroom for murder defendant Justin Love.

No ruling has been made by 30th District Judge Bob Brotherton as of Thursday, January 20.

Attorneys for Justin Love filed a motion for a change of venue, saying a fair trial is not possible in Wichita County because extensive publicity and coverage of the case would create too great a prejudice against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYlxf_0dr0oixy00
Justin Love Wichita County jail booking photo

Senior District Judge Robert Brotherton presided in the hearing as he did in Love’s first trial and conviction, which was reversed on appeal.

Justin Love loses appeal to have murder bond re-instated

In the response to the change of venue motion, the district attorney pointed to the fact a jury was seated in Wichita County for Love’s first trial in December 2018, after Judge Brotherton denied a change of venue then too.

Other points made in the response were that Love is not so notorious and known to Wichita County residents that he could not receive a fair trial; there was no difficulty seating a jury for co-defendant Blayne Brooks . Love’s attorneys also did not appeal the verdict of the first trial on grounds the court had been unable to seat a fair and impartial jury.

Murder defendant Justin Love released from prison

The District Attorney presented affidavits that while there has been media coverage of Love’s trial and hearings, it was objective and factual and does not create a prejudice against the defendant.

Attorneys on both sides have called witnesses to testify on why they believe a fair trial in Wichita County is possible, or not possible.

Love’s appointed attorneys have filed a motion for the judge to rule on a change of venue on the court’s own motion, which if granted would apparently remove the need for testimony.

Love is being held without bond for the murder of Domanic Thrasher in 2015 . His trial date is set for June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested, charged with armed robbery in Altus

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a recent armed robbery at the Dollar General on South Main last week. 27-year-old Andy Gren allegedly entered the store last Thursday night, Jan. 13, and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register. After the […]
ALTUS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Kfdx
Texoma's Homepage

90.8% of new COVID-19 cases not up-to-date on vaccinations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday five new COVID-19 related deaths. One patient was in their 60’s, two were in their 80’s and two were in their 90’s. The week ends with 16 COVID-19 related deaths; 22,949 (60s); 23,301 (60s)-up to date Pfizer; 23,212 (40s); 25,059 (80s)- not up to date Pfizer; 26,775 (50s)-not up to date […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD reports over 320 active COVID-19 cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Friday, January 21, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 322 total active cases in the district. The site reports 191 active cases among students and 131 active cases among staff members. The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below: SCHOOL NAME […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

1 new death and 445 new COVID-19 cases reported as hospitalizations increase in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday, January 20, 1 new COVID-19 related death. United Regional opening additional COVID-19 testing site, expanding hours  The patient, aged in their 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 517. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New healthcare office serving those with no or expensive insurance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new direct primary care office is now serving those who need it most in downtown Wichita Falls. Stratos DPC, run by husband and wife Doctors Jeffrey Swanson and Olga Tezaguic, opened up a little more than two weeks ago. They say they’re already seeing their office benefit the community. They […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy