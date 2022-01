Not even Casey DeSmith can get in the way of Penguins victories at the moment. The Penguins overcame spotting the Blue Jackets a free two goals to win the game 5-2. Tristan Jarry who started the night before came into the game and had to relieve DeSmith after he gave up two sketchy goals in the first period. Mike Sullivan has had enough of it and so have I. Last night crossed the point of no return for the Penguins and their need for a more reliable backup goalie. They can't afford to burn Jarry out and they will if nothing changes. DeSmith was a good backup last year, but even then his overall NHL sample isn’t very large. He just might not be up to the task. The Penguins actually look like they can contend at the moment, which is something I wasn’t sure was possible. They can’t let the backup goalie position burn them, again. It is one thing for DeSmith to play poorly, which he has. It is completely another thing that he is doing so bad he can't even let Jarry rest on his night's off.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO