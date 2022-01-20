ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Atlantic Spotlight: Red Wings

 4 days ago

It’s been a few seasons of rebuilding, retooling and finishing off contracts left behind by Ken Holland. The fact is, the Wings had a magical run of twenty five straight seasons in the playoffs. This record may hold forever, that’s how impressive it really is. The Red Wings were destined to...

NHL

Red Wings shuffle taxi squad

Pickard, 28, ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with 13 wins (T2nd), 1,541:40 minutes played (1st), a 2.34 goals-against average (7th), 783 saves (1st) and a 0.929 save percentage (3rd) in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria's top professional league. Pickard has appeared in nine games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 113 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 34-53-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Setting the Table: a Flames Vs. Oilers Battle of Alberta Preview

There is a good amount to cover about where the 18-11-6 Calgary Flames and the 18-16-2 Edmonton Oilers are at in their respective seasons, but first it might be a good idea to recognize the underlying potential of this game. Neither team is where they want to be in terms...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kings head into road trip following three straight losses

The Los Angeles Kings dropped another game on Thursday night to the Colorado Avalanche, marking their third straight loss. The defeat comes after a 6-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, followed by a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. RECAP: THURSDAY'S LOSS TO AVALANCHE.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Twin Defeats

Kevin Lankinen was sharp in net stopping 40 of 44 shots but couldn't shut the door in overtime to help the Blackhawks earn the extra point. The Chicago defense couldn't seal the deal in regulation as Minnesota scored the GTG with the extra attacker with over 3 minutes to go. Then the Wild deposited the OT-GWG with less than a minute left.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers look to rebound from loss to Hurricanes, face Coyotes tonight

The Rangers, off a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Friday, get a chance to wipe the bad taste from their mouths tonight at MSG versus the Coyotes. Igor Shesterkin, given the night off yesterday, will be between the pipes. With a heavy upcoming schedule in terms of talented teams to be faced, this is one of "easier" games on the docket. Normally, it might be a look past game, but after last night and the difficulty the team had in the prior game against Arizona, one would hope that won't be the case.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Losses to Kraken, Lightning set Sharks back in Pacific Division race

The San Jose Sharks fell 7-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, marking their second loss in a row and fourth loss in their last five games. The Sharks entered the night following a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Sharks had scored early against the Kraken, with Tomas Hertl burying a puck a minute into the game. However, Carson Soucy struck twice for Seattle in the second period, despite the Kraken only managing six shots in the frame. Calle Jarnkrok extended the Kraken’s lead in the third period and despite Seattle getting into a ton of penalty trouble – taking five minor penalties in the frame – the Sharks were only able to get one goal back from Hertl and ended up falling 3-2.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota Rematch With Blackhawks

It's Hockey Day Minnesota with the festivities this year taking place at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. The day begins with Edina and Andover a matchup of the top two girls high school teams un Minnesota. Next up the boys high school game features Prior Lake vs. East Grand Forks, and the final match outdoors features St. Thomas vs Minnesota State men's contest.
NHL

