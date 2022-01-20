Atlantic Spotlight: Red Wings

The San Jose Sharks fell 7-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, marking their second loss in a row and fourth loss in their last five games. The Sharks entered the night following a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Sharks had scored early against the Kraken, with Tomas Hertl burying a puck a minute into the game. However, Carson Soucy struck twice for Seattle in the second period, despite the Kraken only managing six shots in the frame. Calle Jarnkrok extended the Kraken’s lead in the third period and despite Seattle getting into a ton of penalty trouble – taking five minor penalties in the frame – the Sharks were only able to get one goal back from Hertl and ended up falling 3-2.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO