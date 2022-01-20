Intel’s Ireland Milestone: First Tool Roll-in at Fab 34

Intel's decision to bring Mobileye public brings massive opportunity for Intel investors. When Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced the intent to take Mobileye public in late 2021, I was confused by the news. It sounded as if Intel was going through a series of divestitures to raise cash for the company's extremely bullish vision to beat out its competitors, TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) by 2025. After all, Intel is massively increasing its CAPEX to build new fabs and research capabilities for next-generation semiconductor production. Thus, I did not have a positive view of this news. However, when the company released more information on Mobileye during the 2022 CES, I was blown away by the ingenuity of the management's decision to bring Mobileye public furthering solidifying my bullish sentiment on Intel. Mobileye's divesture was not simply a move to raise cash for Intel. It may have been one of the reasons, but I truly believe that the massive potential for Mobileye has been overshadowed by Intel prompting the management to bring it public.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO