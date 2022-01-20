ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel’s Ireland Milestone: First Tool Roll-in at Fab 34

HPCwire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 20, 2022 — Intel Ireland last week chalked up a milestone in its $7 billion Fab 34 construction project: A team rolled in the new plant’s first huge chipmaking tool. The machine, a lithography resist track, arrived by truck at Intel’s Leixlip, Ireland, plant after a flight across the Atlantic...

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
EETimes.com

Ohio Fabs Help Advance Intel’s IDM 2.0 Strategy

Intel’s plan to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new chip factories in Ohio underscores the chipmaker’s broader integrated device manufacturing, or IDM 2.0, strategy in a bid to become a key provider of foundry capacity in the U.S. and Europe. Despite Ohio’s recent...
OHIO STATE
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🔨 Intel's $20B for new fabs

A rendering shows early plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in Licking County, Ohio. Announced on Jan. 21, 2022, the $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022, with production coming online at the end of 2025. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Hot Hardware

Intel's $20B Ohio Chip Mega-Site Will Become The Largest Semiconductor Fab On The Planet

You might not of known there exists a place called Licking County, which based on a quick peek on Wikipedia is named after the Licking River, itself believed to be coined for the area's salt licks. Going forward, however, that location in Ohio will be recognizable as the home of Intel's biggest fab site as construction begins on a pair of leading edge chip factories.
OHIO STATE
EETimes.com

Biden, Intel Unveil Ohio Fab, Tout Chip Legislation

President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger used the unveiling of a new Ohio chip manufacturing campus to press for passage of federal subsidies intended to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. “We are putting our chips on the table,” Gelsinger said during a White House event on Friday (Jan. 21)...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HPCwire

Sigma2 Acquires New National Storage Infrastructure

Jan. 21, 2022 — Sigma2 has acquired a new national storage infrastructure. The storage system is based on technology from IBM and is supplied by the Norwegian IT company Move AS. The contract between Sigma2 and Move was signed on Dec. 31, 2021. The data infrastructure will be installed at Lefdal Mine Datacenter and will be operational beginning summer 2022.
BUSINESS
Hot Hardware

Watch Intel Deliver And Unpack Its $7B Fab 34 Site's First Huge Chip Making Tool

Intel is in the process of installing hardware at its Fab 34 manufacturing site in Ireland, and this week it took delivery of its "first huge chip making tool," the company said. Work actually began on the facility in 2019. If all goes to plan, it will be up and running in 2023, effectively doubling Intel's manufacturing space in Ireland.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Terra Quantum Raises $60M to Accelerate Quantum-as-a-Service Technology

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 — Quantum has become the most important global technology frontier. Terra Quantum AG, one of Europe’s leading quantum technology companies focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, Terra Quantum not only supports its industrial clients developing solutions for intractable problems. Its platform is also expected to help corporates and institutions in their fight against climate change by supporting the development of more efficient fertilizers, batteries, electricity grids and much more.
BUSINESS
Neowin

Intel has placed an order for the next-gen High-NA EUV tools to fabricate 1.8nm chips

With the ongoing chip shortage that will take a couple of more years to recover from, Intel is making itself clear that it has understood the importance of manufacturing high-quality processors. Its rivals Samsung and TSMC were the first to adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. Now, Intel is making sure that it is the first to adopt the second generation of the EUV tools by ASML featuring a 0.55 NA (high-NA) that provides higher resolution and productivity. Intel, along with ASML, has announced that Team Blue has placed the order for the industry's first High-NA tool.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fab#Manufacturing Company#Ireland Milestone#Intel Oregon#Euv#Intel Ireland#Intel Intel
techgig.com

Intel to get chipmaking tool from ASML system for over $340 million

Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as. manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's $7 Billion Fab 34 Gets First Equipment

This week, Intel said that it had begun to install equipment at Fab 34, its renewed production facility in Leixlip, Ireland. As expected, the new fab will get online in 2023 and in addition to the company's Intel 5 technology (previously known as 7nm) will be also capable of producing chips using Intel 4 node eventually.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Intel and ASML Strengthen Their Collaboration to Drive High-NA Into Manufacturing in 2025

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands and HILLSBORO, Ore., USA, Jan. 19, 2022 — Today, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Intel Corporation (INTC) announced the latest phase of their longstanding collaboration to advance the cutting edge of semiconductor lithography technology. Intel has issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system – an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture and more than 200 wafers per hour productivity – as part of the two companies’ long-term High-NA collaboration framework.
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
HPCwire

Dell Technologies Speeds Journey to Multi-Cloud with Portfolio Expansion

APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services delivers storage and data protection as-a-Service with simultaneous access to all major public clouds through a single console. APEX Backup Services protects SaaS applications, endpoints and hybrid workloads in the public cloud. Project Alpine will bring Dell’s block and file storage software to leading public clouds,...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Ficolo to Support HPC Installation by Major US Technology Company

HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2022 — Ficolo, a leader in climate neutral data center services, announces today it will provide colocation services for a high density supercomputing infrastructure platform at Ficolo’s The Air Data Center in Helsinki for one of the largest technology companies in the US. This brings an exceptional level of security to, and supports the platform, which enables users to secure and scale unique cutting-edge services for innovation.
BUSINESS
CNET

Intel buys the industry's first next-gen chipmaking tool to try to reclaim lead

As part of Intel's effort to reclaim processor manufacturing leadership by 2025, the company has ordered the first of a new generation of chipmaking machines from Dutch specialist ASML, the companies said Wednesday. The device, called the Twinscan EXE:5200, is scheduled to be delivered in 2024 for operations beginning in 2025.
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

Intel Mum on Ohio Fab Project

Intel Corp. remains tight-lipped in response to a report that it will build a $20 billion fab in Ohio. The largest U.S. chip maker has chosen a site in Licking County, just east of the state capitol of Columbus. The proposed fab would directly employ 3,000 workers, helping to create an ecosystem of material and equipment suppliers, according to a report in the Columbus Dispatch.
OHIO STATE
Tom's Hardware

Intel Eyes Ohio for Multi-Billion Chip Fab

Intel is on a mission to regain its dominance in the chipmaking industry, as outlined in its IDM 2.0 strategy. Intel has embraced expansion in countries like India and China, but what about focusing on the United States? According to a new report from Oregon Live, Intel has its eyes set on the Buckeye State for a new semiconductor fab.
OHIO STATE
Seeking Alpha

Intel's Mobileye Divesture Is Ingenious

Intel's decision to bring Mobileye public brings massive opportunity for Intel investors. When Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced the intent to take Mobileye public in late 2021, I was confused by the news. It sounded as if Intel was going through a series of divestitures to raise cash for the company's extremely bullish vision to beat out its competitors, TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) by 2025. After all, Intel is massively increasing its CAPEX to build new fabs and research capabilities for next-generation semiconductor production. Thus, I did not have a positive view of this news. However, when the company released more information on Mobileye during the 2022 CES, I was blown away by the ingenuity of the management's decision to bring Mobileye public furthering solidifying my bullish sentiment on Intel. Mobileye's divesture was not simply a move to raise cash for Intel. It may have been one of the reasons, but I truly believe that the massive potential for Mobileye has been overshadowed by Intel prompting the management to bring it public.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Digital tool to detect early reading issues gets Enterprise Ireland funding

The Alpaca tool is expected to detect reading difficulties earlier and save time for teachers, with a test launch planned for September 2022. An Irish project to detect early literacy issues in children has received €300,000 in funding by Enterprise Ireland. Aimed at those who are just beginning to...
WORLD
HPCwire

Kalray Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for the Acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd

GRENOBLE, France, Jan. 21, 2022 — Kalray, a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of software-defined storage and data management solutions for data-intensive applications.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy