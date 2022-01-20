ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Boards Disney+ Basketball Drama ‘The Crossover’ as EP

LeBron James ’ latest project as a producer covers a subject he knows intimately: basketball.

James has joined a Disney+ drama called The Crossover as an executive producer. The NBA star’s SpringHill Company partners, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson, will also serve as executive producers of the show, which has scored a series order from the streaming outlet.

The Crossover , based on a Newbery Medal-winning novel by Kwame Alexander, is a coming-of-age drama centered on two middle school basketball prodigies, brothers Josh (Jaylyn Hall) and JB Bell (Amir O’Neil). Josh narrates the story of their lives on and off the court via his lyrical poetry, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

The series is produced by 20th Television for Disney Branded Television.

“We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent,” said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis.

In addition to Hall and O’Neil, the show’s cast features Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique Cruz and Trevor Raine Bush.

Alexander and Damani Johnson ( All Rise ) wrote the pilot episode for The Crossover, which George Tillman Jr. ( The Hate U Give, Soul Food ) directed. They executive produce alongside Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, Jay Marcus, James, Carter and Henderson.

