ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Get game day ready at the Packers Pro Shop

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – It’s a big weekend for the Pack so that means it’s time to check in with...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why was Alex Rodriguez at Packers vs. 49ers playoff game? Ex-MLB star gets on TV while watching Aaron Rodgers

A face in the Lambeau Field crowd at Saturday night's 49ers-Packers NFL playoff game: Alex Rodriguez. With a Packers wool cap on his head. Oh, and he was dancing. Sort of. Fox Sports did a brief cross-promotion with one of its MLB studio hosts in the fourth quarter. The original A-Rod was watching the other A-Rod, Aaron Rodgers, try unsuccessfully to guide the Pack to a snowy divisional round victory. The camera zoomed in on Rodriguez and, it was believed, a companion as he swayed to the music on the PA system. Or maybe he was just trying to stay warm on a sub-freezing Wisconsin night.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Atrium#Lambeau Field#American Football#Wfrv#The Pro Shop#The Packers Pro Shop
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Several fans arrested during Packers vs 49ers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers weren’t the only ones who suffered a tough loss during Saturday night’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to the Green Bay Police Department, crews responded to 62 service calls during the game. Officials said...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Sign Quarterback To Futures Deal

With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign. According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo Reportedly Heading To Vegas To Interview For Raiders Head Coaching Job

FOXBORO (CBS) — The courtship of Jerod Mayo continues around the NFL. The Patriots defensive coach is now off to Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. The Raiders requested permission to interview Mayo last week, and will get their interview with the New England inside linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Mayo previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching position, but was not one of the team’s three finalists for the opening, according to Rapoport on Monday. Mayo, 35, just finished his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, following an eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was seen as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator by many, though Bill Belichick also made reference to his son, Steve, serving in that role throughout the 2021 season. But Mayo is the one getting some serious head coaching consideration around the league, and he’ll make his pitch to the Raiders this week. It will be interesting if he lands the gig too, as New England will face the Raiders in Vegas during the 2022 season.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Fans sound off on future after Green Bay Packers playoff loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s been a rough 24 hours for Green Bay Packers fans. Fans telling Local Five news that the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night still stings. “It’s very fresh and very raw we’re still licking our wounds (and trying to feel a little...
NFL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Season Ended By Rams, NFL Epic Weekend, & Tom Brady Future

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: It's an Over-Reaction Monday as the Bucs Season ends after losing to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round yesterday at Raymond James Stadium, but what a hecuva comeback by Tom Brady and the Krewe... plenty of conversation surrounding the future of the GOAT, Todd Bowles Blitz at the end of the game, & what's next this Off-Season. Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds & Former Bucs Tight-End Anthony Becht help break it all down. The rest of the NFL weekend action, including the instant classic of the Bills falling in Kansas City, Titans sputtering vs the Bengals, & 49ers shocking the Packers on slate today too. The Lightning cap off their West Coast trip by smashing San Jose, the Rays Stadium News continues to resonate, & more chatter w/ Zac Blobner on What's Up Tampa Bay & during a game Big Deal or No Deal...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy