Bob Saget’s Widow Says Late Comedian “Just Wanted to Make People Feel Good”

By Hilary Lewis and Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Bob Saget ’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband’s kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America .

Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released.

After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood , including John Mayer , Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast , many of whom reflected on Saget’s deep kindness and love for other people.

And Rizzo told Today ‘s Hoda Kotb in a remote interview that the Full House alum was “still the same” when not on camera.

“He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him,” she said.

She also said that because Saget “knew how hard life can be” given he went through “so much in his life,” he believed in spreading the message to “treat everybody with kindness.”  “And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy,’ ” she said.

Some of Saget’s friends have recalled how he made a point of telling them he loved them, which Rizzo confirmed.

“He put it all out there,” she said. “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Rizzo recalled how at the small, intimate funeral that was held last Friday , many of those in attendance told her they had spoken to Saget just a week before he died.

“I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time?’” Rizzo said. “I knew that that’s how it was ’cause he told me 500 times a day, but there was not one person out there that doubted his love for him.”

Two days after the funeral, Rizzo shared a tribute to Saget on Instagram. “My sweet husband,” she wrote. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” America’s Funniest Home Videos, which Saget hosted before leaving in 1997, also paid tribute to the late comedian last Sunday.

Saget’s final messages to Rizzo, on the phone and via text, were “all love,” she said.

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,'” she recalled of their final conversation. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.'”

In her sit down with GMA ‘s T.J. Holmes, she added that she had spoken to him after his final comedy show, while he was on his way back to his hotel and “just was telling me what a wonderful show he had and how it was so amazing.”

“He was happy and just loving what he did,” she added. “It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”

Their final text exchange, she said, was, “I love you so much” and “I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.”

Rizzo also opened up about her own grief, saying that everything reminds her of him, something that she found both sad and beautiful.

As for how she was doing the day of those interviews, she told both outlets she’d gotten to a point where she couldn’t cry anymore.

“Today’s a little bit — there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm,” she said on Today . “I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day.”

Whether that “calm” is her coming to terms with Saget’s death or she’s “just numb,” she said she wasn’t sure: “I can’t tell what it is right now.”

On GMA she recalled being in “complete sadness and shock and utter disbelief” when she learned he had died.

When Holmes asked if Saget was dealing with any private health struggles, Rizzo pointed to his final Instagram post where he said he felt like he was 26, adding that a recent bout with COVID-19 was “not anything serious” and he was doing “great.”

The final episode of Saget’s podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You also dropped this week, with Bill Burr sharing an intro to what he called the “perfectly named” program.

“That guy really was there for everybody,” Burr said. “Just truly one of the funniest human beings I ever met and also one of the nicest. He was as funny as he was nice.”

“I absolutely love the guy and am in shock that he’s no longer with us, but I am just so thankful to have met him, to have known him,” he added. “He just was the greatest guy ever.”

During the episode, Saget spoke to Margaret Cho about her upcoming projects and they shared similar auditioning experiences and love of stand-up.

