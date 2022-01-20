ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”

Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

As part of the new mission to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025,” Mars said the M&M’s characters — who serve as mascots of sorts for the brand — would be receiving fresh, new looks.

Ford recalls 200,000 cars over brake light problem

The green M&M, previously seen in ads posing seductively and strutting her stuff in white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers. A description for the green candy on the M&M’s website says she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.”

“I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed,” the green M&M said on the promotional site.

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Mars said in announcing the refresh that M&M’s — which were first released in 1941 — will have “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor.”

“As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands,” Cathryn Sleight, Mars Wrigley’s Chief Growth Officer said in a statement, “who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’s?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

