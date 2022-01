Jeff Ross, Director of Days Gone, spoke about what a possible sequel to the game might entail. Ross did it on file Interview with USA Today. According to him, a sequel could offer a “definitive version” of the concept from the first game. It shows that the first part has laid the foundation of the gameplay. This could be more detailed in the future. “You are primarily interested in the new epic ideas that you can come up with.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO