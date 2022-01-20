ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's booming fortunes in Africa reverses due to Beijing's changing priorities in pandemic times

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], January 20 (ANI): China's fortunes in Africa are changing with Beijing preoccupied with its slowing economy owning to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade war with the US and others factors, shifting its strategic priorities writes Sergio Restelli for the Inside Over. China's African strategies are...

