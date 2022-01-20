Everything changed. Becky Kasselman did too.

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:20:51 | Recorded on January 11, 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iTunes. In this podcast, I discuss the biggest talent issue of the year: the tremendous need for people. As the unemployment rate plummets and it becomes harder to hire, we have to ask ourselves “why is this happening” and “what can we do differently?” The answer is not just raising wages and improving employee experience: there’s something bigger going on.

JOBS ・ 14 DAYS AGO