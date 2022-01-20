ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Florida Aquarium Donates Much-Needed Equipment To South African Penguin Rescue Facility

There are many days that pay tribute the beloved penguin - from today’s Penguin Awareness Day to World Penguin Day (April 25) and African Penguin Awareness Day (October 13). And, why not celebrate the wonder of penguins?. While the dates are different, the goal is the same -...

10NEWS

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 4 rescued manatees from SeaWorld rehab facility in Florida

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has teamed up with SeaWorld to help four rescued juvenile manatees. According to a news release, DHL Express transported the four aquatic mammals from a rehab facility at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida to the Columbus Zoo as part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, which is a group dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, releasing, and monitoring manatees.
Post-Star

South Africa: Clinic for penguins opens in Cape Town

Penguins have lived in South Africa for millions of years but the adorable little birds are in danger. The population of the Cape Penguins has dropped by half in the past two decades because of climate change. A new clinic just opened in Cape Town to look after the penguins population.
stpetecatalyst.com

Founder of The Florida Aquarium dies

January 17, 2022 - Bill Crown, The Florida Aquarium's founding member, has died. “Bill was one of the driving forces behind opening The Florida Aquarium more than 25-years ago. It was his vision to create a conservation-based aquarium that would inspire, educate and captivate children and adults alike. He worked tirelessly to gather the financial backing for the Aquarium, along the way always encouraging others to protect Florida’s precious natural environment. While we have lost a great ambassador and friend, Bill’s presence will forever be felt at The Florida Aquarium," Roger Germann, The Florida Aquarium President and CEO, said in a news release on Friday. Crown was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died on Jan 12. Crown's full obituary can be read here.
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, left covered in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "The birds' prognosis is unclear," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP. "We are doing everything we can. It is not a common occurrence and we are doing our best."
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

RECYCLE Your Gasparilla Beads and Get Admission Discounts at Florida Aquarium!

If you and the kids have big plans to snag a TON of beads during the Gasparilla parades, we’ve got a deal to share with you!!. While the challenge to collect the beads is half the fun on parade day, figuring out what to do with them once you’re home can be even more challenging which is why the Florida Aquarium is extending an offer you won’t want to refuse!
floridaweekly.com

South Florida Fair is back

The South Florida Fair is back. This year will be a full fair — after a year of mini-fairs courtesy of COVID-19. The fair, which has a theme of “Rockin’ Robots,” runs Jan. 14-30. Can’t wait until the 14th?. The 100th fair will have a...
The Independent

Rare elephant twins born in Kenyan national park for first time in more than a decade

Twin baby elephants have been born at a Kenyan reserve, an event said to be extremely rare.The UK-registered charity Save the Elephants, which is based in Kenya, said this was only the second time they had witnessed twin elephant births at northern Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve.Rangers are keeping a careful watch on the twins, which will have a perilous start to life, as the chances of their survival are generally thin.“Twins are rarely encountered in elephant populations – and form around only 1 per cent of births,” Save the Elephants’ founder, Iain Douglas-Hamilton, said in a statement.“Quite often the mothers...
FOX 21 Online

Wildcat Sanctuary Rescues Starving, Injured African Serval

SANDSTONE, Minn. – A starving and injured African serval found in Massachusetts has made it safely to his new home at the Sandstone Wildcat Sanctuary. Bruno was captured by the MSPCA-Angell after residents in Lincoln, MA reported spotting him in distress in their neighborhood. Bruno was found starving and...
CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium’s Penguin Celebrities Showcased In New Children’s Book

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new penguin-focused children’s book showcasing two of Shedd Aquarium’s favorite residents will soon be available for purchase. The books highlight two rockhopper penguins named Edward and Annie, who went viral on social media at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, says Shedd Aquarium spokesperson Johnny Ford. “Annie and Edward.” (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium) Because the aquarium was closed to visitors for a portion of 2020, Ford says the penguin duo became internet sensations, garnering attention from all seven continents as their adventures around the aquarium were widely documented on video. “We are thrilled to see Edward, Annie, and so many other incredible Shedd residents immortalized in a new book that will inspire the next generation of animal lovers,” said Peggy Sloan, Chief Animal Operations Officer at Shedd Aquarium. The book will be available for purchase in early March and is available for pre-sale now, Ford says. A children’s book showcasing Shedd Aquarium penguin residents Edward and Annie we be available for purchase in early March. (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium) A portion of proceeds from the book will support the continued care of penguins at Shedd Aquarium, as well as penguin conservation efforts around the world, according to Ford.
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
Mercury News

On Gardening: South African geophytes

Today’s column, following our recent overview of South African succulent plants, presents South African geophytes, another large category of plants in this botanical hot spot. For review, geophytes are perennial plants with an underground food storage organ, e.g., a bulb, tuber, corm, or rhizome. Succulent plant specialists do not...
