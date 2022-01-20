My Tour Picks, the free-to-enter game is back

Imagine if the Titans are in big game and you get to go for free. This is how to make it happen…. RED CROSS OFFERING FREE TRIP TO SUPER BOWL 2022 IN EXCHANGE FOR BLOOD. In response to a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross is trying to entice people to donate blood during January for the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The prize package includes tickets to the game, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses. This comes after the organization warned there was a blood crisis last week, in part due to a 62 percent drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic. In response to the crisis, the Red Cross teamed up with the NFL to create the promotion, which also includes entry to the official NFL Tailgate and tickets to the Super Bowl Experience. Additionally, the Red Cross is offering blood donors the chance to win an at-home Super Bowl experience, which includes a short-throw laser projector, speakers, and a $500 gift card.

