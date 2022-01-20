RAVI drops the comeback teaser schedule and tracklist for his second LP 'LOVE & FIGHT'

Los Angeles duo Girlpool returned in December with a new single, "Faultline," and they've now revealed that it's from their new album, Forgiveness, due out April 29 via ANTI-. It's their fourth LP and follow-up to 2019's What Chaos is Imaginary, and they made it with producer Yves Rothman. "A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions” Avery Tucker says. “Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO