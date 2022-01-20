ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

RAVI drops the comeback teaser schedule and tracklist for his second LP 'LOVE & FIGHT'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days ago, VIXX's Ravi kicked off the preparation of the comeback with his second LP and released a teaser poster. On January 21 at midnight KST,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

TREASURE Announces 2022 Comeback With First Teaser Trailer

The 12-member K-pop group, TREASURE debuted in 2020. The overall formation and development of TREASURE seemingly took nearly a decade. It was only in mid-2020 when the all-male K-pop group officially debuted with a total of 12 members. Despite the years-long processes, though, the act quickly rose to global fame...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein reveals film teaser for 'Plus N Minus' solo debut

Lovelyz' Yein has revealed the film teaser for her 'Plus N Minus' solo debut. The film teaser video gives fans a better look at Yein's solo debut concept and a preview of her upcoming track. 'Plus n Minus' is the Lovelyz' member's first ever official solo release as well as her first after leaving Woollim Entertainment and signing Sublime Artist Agency.
MOVIES
kpopstarz.com

VIXX Ravi Announces 2nd Regular Album 'LOVE&FIGHT'

VIXX Ravi announced the released of his second full-length album "LOVE&FIGHT" in February. On January 19, his agency GROOVL1N released the coming soon image of "LOVE&FIGHT" through the official SNS channel.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON drop 'Chronograph' MV teaser

VICTON have dropped their music video teaser for "Chronograph". In the MV teaser, VICTON are caught up in an otherworldly museum as they take on the surreal concept. "Chronograph" is the title song of their third mini album of the same name, and it's set to drop on January 18 KST.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Calendars#Vixx
allkpop.com

Davichi reveal 'Your Tender Heart Hurts Me' MV for 'Soundtrack 1' OST

Davichi have revealed their music video for "Your Tender Heart Hurts Me" for the 'Soundtrack 1' OST. The MV above features scenes between Seo Eun Soo (played by Han So Hwee) and Han Sun Woo (Hyungsik). "Your Tender Heart Hurts Me" is the song from Davichi's new single album, and it's about still feeling for someone who seems to have forgotten you.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN sing to the camera in selfie version of 'Polaroid Love' MV

ENHYPEN have dropped the selfie version of their music video for "Polaroid Love". In the selfie cam MV, ENHYPEN sing to the camera and film themselves performing. "Polaroid Love" is a track from the group's latest repackage album 'Dimension: Answer', which featured "Blessed-Cursed" as the title song. Check out ENHYPEN's...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

DRIPPIN drops D-DAY teaser video and images for 'Villain'

DRIPPIN has dropped their potentially last set of teasers for 'Villain'. For this comeback, DRIPPIN has come up with a 'devilish' concept as 7 villains or '7Villaz', seven criminals ready to steal fans' hearts! Dressed in black, the boys look stylish and charismatic in this new video and images. What are you looking forward to in this comeback?
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

GOT7 BamBam Unveils Teaser Photos for Second Mini-Album 'B'

GOT7 BamBam is set to return with another mini-album. He adds excitement to his comeback as he releases a new set of teaser photos for his upcoming mini-album "B." Keep reading for more details. GOT7 BamBam Unveils New Set of Teaser Photos For Upcoming Mini-Album 'B'. BamBam is gearing up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

AOMG teases 'Good Night' feat. BE'O MV teaser for new artist

AOMG has dropped the music video teaser for "Good Night" featuring BE'O!. The MV teaser gives a preview of the newest labelmate to join the AOMG team after previously asking, "Guess who?" The clip plays an R&B melody produced by GRAY as BE'O walks out of a car. "Good Night"...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ASTRO's Rocky & JinJin drop 'Just Breath' MV teaser

ASTRO's Rocky and JinJin have dropped their music video teaser for "Just Breath". In the MV teaser, Rocky and JinJin move into their home and go out for a snack. "Just Breath" is the title song of the duo's upcoming debut mini album 'Restore', which drops on January 17 KST.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Wonho to make a comeback with 1st single album

Wonho is set to make a comeback with his first single album. On January 21, Wonho revealed a teaser image for his upcoming single album 'Obsession' along with the message, "Coming soon." The teaser features an astronomy concept featuring stars and a mysterious planet. 'Obsession' marks his first comeback since...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Girl group CRAXY to make a comeback this February

Girl group CRAXY confirmed their February comeback. On January 20 KST, SAI Entertainment announced, "CRAXY plan to make a comeback in the music industry this coming February." The album will mark their return after four months, since their 2nd album 'ZERO'. Previously, CRAXY drew attention with the release of "GAIA",...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

cignature sings KARAOKE-style with allkpop!

If you're looking for a fantastic song to add to your playlist, you're in the right place. Girl group cignature is back with their new single, "Boyfriend"! Before you know it, you'll be feeling the grooves and humming the melody. To celebrate their latest release, cignature joined allkpop for a fun-filled karaoke session.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

P1Harmony drop 'Follow Me' choreography video

P1Harmony have dropped their choreography video for "Follow Me". In the choreography video, P1Harmony go over their moves in matching pink. "Follow Me" is a track from the FNC Entertainment group's third mini album 'Disharmony: Find Out', which featured "Do It Like This" as the title song. Check out P1Harmony's...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

LUMINOUS continues comeback countdown with MV teaser for 'All Eyes Down'

On January 18 KST, the WIP Company boy group unveiled a music video teaser for "All Eyes Down," the title track of their 2nd mini album 'SelfNEgo.' In the clip, the members are seen performing a snippet of the song's bold hip-hop hook, joined by backup dancers for a cool 'homme fatal' concept.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN surprises fans with special MV for 'Outro: Day 2'

On January 23 KST, BELIFT LAB unveiled a music video for "Outro: Day 2," the final track on their recent repackage album 'Dimension: Answer.' In the clip, member Jake narrates metaphorical lyrics about a writer's block he has trouble making his way past, pondering what it is he must do to continue writing his own journey. For the video, the track and its message are matched with various atmospheric scenes.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Girlpool announce new LP ‘Forgiveness,’ share “Lie Love Lullaby” video

Los Angeles duo Girlpool returned in December with a new single, "Faultline," and they've now revealed that it's from their new album, Forgiveness, due out April 29 via ANTI-. It's their fourth LP and follow-up to 2019's What Chaos is Imaginary, and they made it with producer Yves Rothman. "A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions” Avery Tucker says. “Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: DVRKO reflects on love and life in debut LP, ‘Undone’

Ahead of the release of his debut LP, Undone, DVRKO is giving Dancing Astronaut an exclusive listen to the full album. Officially arriving on all streaming platforms on January 21, DVRKO explains that the new project was broadly inspired by,. “So many things, love and life, the experiences we go...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy