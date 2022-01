If Park Junhee could dive into any painting, it would be Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, the pièce de résistance of the Sistine Chapel. It carries the mark of a sculptor turned painter, a far cry from Junhee, the leader of K-pop group A.C.E, better known as Jun. “I can only draw stick figures,” he tells Teen Vogue in a video call from South Korea. But just as Michelangelo sculpted with marble and painted with lime plaster, Jun sculpts with melody and paints with body expression — both artists, united in their ability to draw others into their story.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO