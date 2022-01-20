Real estate sector hopes Union Budget 2022-23 to help sustain growth momentum

The pandemic-era housing boom has made real estate an enticing investment prospect for many people. Accountants, in their role as investment advisors and financial planners, are tasked with advising their clients whether to enter this market. Prudential concerns center on the sustainability of the housing boom and the risk of entering a market that may be at its peak. At the same time, there exists a real risk of missing out on an opportunity to generate significant cash flows and asset price appreciation. Balancing these concerns with an understanding of the economics of the housing boom is crucial to an accountant’s ability to give wise counsel to a client.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO