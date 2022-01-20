Real estate sector hopes Union Budget 2022-23 to help sustain growth momentum

Wharton’s Susan Wachter speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about what’s ahead for the real estate market in 2022. Home prices and construction are set for a banner year in 2022, riding on the back of historically low interest rates and strong demand for work-from-home space, according to Susan M. Wachter, Wharton professor of real estate and finance. That could change, however, if prospective home buyers resist higher interest rates and rising home prices beyond a point, she said. The outlook is less rosy for the commercial space markets, with the prevailing low occupancy rates for office and retail space. Especially hurt in pandemic times will be big cities like New York City and San Francisco that depend substantially on their downtown retail economies, she predicted.
Comments / 0