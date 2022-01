If you’re a parent to a toddler, you know all too well about videos your child insists on watching again and again (and again). Don’t worry, your kid isn’t broken; repetition is a normal part of development. The universality of that experience is evident when you look at YouTube's top videos and six out of the top 10 are clearly aimed at young eyes. The king of them all has got to be Baby Shark, which just became the first video to reach 10 billion views on the platform.

