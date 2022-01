Actress Kang Ye Won will be appearing on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Intereference' as a manager for 'Single's Inferno' contestant Free Zia. On January 11 KST, a representative from the MBC variety program 'Point of Omniscient Interference' revealed, "Kang Ye Won will be appearing on 'Point of Omniscient Interference' as Free Zia's manager. The broadcast date is undecided." This news comes after it was announced earlier that Free Zia will be making a guest appearance on the popular show.

