EDAM Entertainment announced that on behalf of their company artists IU and Shin Se Kyung, they will continue to pursue strict legal action against malicious commenters. On January 21 KST, EDAM Entertainment released an official statement to announce their plans to take legal action against malicious commenters on behalf of singer IU and actress Shin Se Kyung. EDAM Entertainment wrote, "We have carefully reviewed the information from the company's monitoring, as well as from the reports submitted by fans, and have become fully aware of the severity of the malicious comments. Thus, we have filed numerous lawsuits through our law firm." EDAM Entertainment then revealed that after they obtained the IP addresses of the anonymous accounts and other account nicknames, they sent them to the investigation agency.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO