There’s never a good time for a lockout, but the current one has the potential to be even more painful for the Blue Jays than the strike of 1994. That’s the last time that Major League Baseball had a significant interruption, with the exception of the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that led to a 60-game schedule that season. I remember it well too, and as a Blue Jays fan there was a silver lining. With the cancellation of the rest of the 1994 season it meant I could go on bragging that the Jays were reigning champions for another year. My favourite team had just won the World Series in back to back seasons in 1992-93, and I wasn’t ready to let go of the title just yet.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO