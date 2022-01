Alexandre Rousseau Perez has recently launched the teaser of his upcoming song and fans are in awe of it. We hear talks about song releases every now and then. But what is grabbing more attention nowadays is the independent singers and their way of releasing songs. Independent artists don’t really have big budgets so they try to keep it minimal yet very creative. Sometimes it gets flopped, yet most of the time it stands out as very unique. This is what attracts today’s audience. Alexandre Rousseau Perez, also famous as ‘Perez’ has recently launched the teaser of his upcoming new single and the audience is loving it. Even though the teaser is of a very few seconds, we can hear some lyrics and the tune. That tune is touching the hearts of people.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO