Call it the enduring American Dream, or call it old-fashioned, but homeownership still figures on wish lists for folks across the country. Even as definitions of "home" continue to evolve, owning a property remains a key way for many Americans to not just achieve financial stability or generate wealth, but also to create something they can call their own, and foster a sense of community in the process. And yet, never before has becoming a homeowner been so difficult for so many people, especially in urban centers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO