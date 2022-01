Among the intriguing quarterback offers that have gone out this weekend from Nebraska is one to Hauss Hejny, a 2024 prospect from Aledo, Texas. Hejny was a standout wide receiver this past fall but is expected to take over the QB spot at his school this year. Mark Whipple and Mickey Joseph, who were tagged on the announcement Hejny posted on social media about the offer, apparently like the potential.

ALEDO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO