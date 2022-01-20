Storm forecast to bring snow, strong winds to East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and special weather alerts for East Idaho in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to blanket the region with snow.

The storm is forecast to bring snow and powerful winds to East Idaho Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, Raft River, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow from the storm Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

East Idaho's higher elevations including the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Ashton, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Island Park, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Almo, and Albion areas can expect maximum snowfall amounts of between 2 and 8 inches during that same time frame.

Rain is also possible, especially in lower elevation areas.

Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho during the storm.

Most of East Idaho will get hit with winds of up to 25 mph during the storm that will reduce visibility and make driving even more dangerous, especially in the higher elevations. The Albion and Almo areas will receive winds of up to 50 mph that will be strong enough to bring down tree branches.

Elsewhere, winter weather warnings calling for snow are in effect in North Idaho as well as in parts of Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.

