‘Women of the Movement’: Showbiz veteran Glynn Turman talks limited series

Showbiz veteran Glynn Turman is one of Hollywood’s most wanted. But if you look at his resume, it seems that he’s been in demand his entire career.

New York’s Very Own stars in the much-talked-about limited series “Women of the Movement.”

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the series and taking on the role of Mose Wright, a real-life civil rights leader and the great-uncle of Emmett Till.

Catch Turman on “Women of the Movement” on ABC and also streaming on Hulu.

