‘Women of the Movement’: Showbiz veteran Glynn Turman talks limited series

 3 days ago

Showbiz veteran Glynn Turman is one of Hollywood’s most wanted. But if you look at his resume, it seems that he’s been in demand his entire career.

New York’s Very Own stars in the much-talked-about limited series “Women of the Movement.”

Actor Daniel Abeles talks ‘Women of the Movement’ limited series

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the series and taking on the role of Mose Wright, a real-life civil rights leader and the great-uncle of Emmett Till.

Catch Turman on “Women of the Movement” on ABC and also streaming on Hulu.

Related
PIX11

‘Warhunt’: Actor Jackson Rathbone talks new thriller

He’s an actor, musician, father, husband (and vampire.) Jackson Rathbone stars in the horror – supernatural thriller “Warhunt,” which is now out in theaters and on digital and on demand.  Rathbone spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his role and what viewers can expect.
MOVIES
PIX11

Alyssa Milano talks new Netflix mystery thriller ‘Brazen’

Back in the 1980s viewers tuned in each week to watch TV darling Alyssa Milano on the hit sitcom “Who’s The Boss.” Fans have been waiting for a reboot. Well, according to Milano it is in the works! In the meantime, Milano is proving she has the “write” stuff for her latest project. A book […]
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Women of the Movement

It’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s death initially served as a cautionary tale about racism in the south during the Jim Crow Era, it is now seen as evidence of the brutal hatred that, sadly, still exists. Recently, Emmett Till’s story has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to a new miniseries on ABC called Women of the Movement. While his murder is at the center of the story, the miniseries focuses on his mother, Mamie, and how she fought to make sure that her son’s story wasn’t forgotten or ignored. Not only does Women of the Movement handle Till’s story with the kind of compassion it deserves, but it also features an awesome cast who has brought each of the characters to life in beautiful and authentic ways. Some of the cast members may not be people you’re familiar with yet, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Women of the Movement.
MOVIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
Glynn Turman
Emmett Till
Bossip

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series "Women Of The Movement"

Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Adrienne Warren Was a Tony Award Winner Before Starring in Women of the Movement

Adrienne Warren may be commanding audiences as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement, but it's definitely not her first leading role. While you've seen her here and there in popular TV shows like Quantico, Blue Bloods, and Orange Is the New Black, her most notable roles have been on the stage. The Tony Award-winning actress has been in a handful of shows, both touring and on Broadway, and has impressed audiences for years. Theatergoers aren't surprised to see her boldly playing this impactful role in Women of the Movement, which takes place in the 1950s, as her ability to tell a story through acting has been apparent for years. As you watch Women of the Movement, which premiered Jan. 6, catch up on Warren's other notable roles from years past.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
NPR

Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman is a brilliant actor who's lived an extraordinary life. His first big role was at 12, in the original Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun – he performed alongside Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. In 1975, he starred in the hugely influential film Cooley High – a classic, if you haven't seen it. And in 1978, he married Aretha Franklin.
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali to Star in ‘The Plot’ Limited Series on Hulu

Oscar and Emmy winner Mahershala Ali has been cast in an eight-episode limited series from Endeavor Content, titled The Plot. The series is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz. This is not the first novel to television series adaptation of a Korelitz story, as in 2020, HBO brought her book "You Should Have Known" to life with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as The Undoing.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
wfla.com

Tampa Native, Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, stars in ABC’s powerful ‘Women of the Movement’

It’s an emotional interview for actress Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, as she talks about playing Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wright in the new ABC series, “Women of the Movement”, which tells the story of the brutal murder of Emmitt Till in the 1950’s with a focus on his mother, Mamie, whose passion and actions in the aftermath of her son’s death ignited the Civil Rights Movement.
TAMPA, FL
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
