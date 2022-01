The NBA will showcase this elite Western Conference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Memphis Grizzlies have turned themselves into contenders this season. They are third in the West with a 32-16 record and do not seem to be slowing down at all. As for the Mavericks, they are playing very well as of late. They are 26-20 which is good for 5th in the West. This has the makings of a very intense matchup!

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO