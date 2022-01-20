Commission meeting to discuss proposed changes to NC hunting, fishing regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 has canceled the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s three in-person meetings for January, but Thursday night’s virtual hearing will still give hunters and fishermen a chance to learn about new regulation proposals.

The commission will meet tonight to review changes they’re proposing for the 2022-2023 season. The changes could impact inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game lands and other regulated activities.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. and those interested can watch the meeting via Zoom .

The NCWRC is accepting public comments on the proposals through Jan. 31 and can be submitted during the public comment portion of tonight’s hearing, via the commission’s online comment portal , via email to regulations@ncwildlife.org (name, phone number and mailing address must be included in the email), or by sending a letter to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

For more information and to register for the hearing, visit NCWRC’s website or join by phone toll-free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 983 2165.

A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes is available on the agency`s YouTube Channel .

Registration is required to attend the Zoom meeting.

