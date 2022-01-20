ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Piedmont Triad restaurants featured on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Two restaurants in the Piedmont Triad area have made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 .

This yearly list ranks restaurants across the country based on viewer submissions, reviews and multiple other factors.

On this list, a Greensboro fine dining spot ranks in the Top 20 and a sophisticated spot to grab a bite during a vineyard tour in the foothills takes the 79th spot.

MACHETE , a downtown Greensboro fine dining spot, was number 18 on the list.

Though Machete has only been around for a couple of years, its impact on Greensboro’s fine-dining scene has been substantial. Each visit is a special occasion, because the creative and eclectic menu changes often based on seasonal ingredients and the chef’s keen eye. Past favorites have been pork cheeks with charred romaine, Wagyu fat, and “lettuce soup”; and rabbit with polenta, mushrooms, and seasonal greens.

Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2022 List.

Their creative, ever-evolving menu keeps people coming back to try new things.

A little further down the list is the Harvest Grill , located in Dobson on the grounds of Shelton Vineyards.

Picturesque grapevines set a lovely backdrop for Shelton Vineyards’ farm-to-table restaurant. Not surprisingly, this bistro-style eatery offers a large selection of vineyard-produced wines, alongside a compact menu of “sophisticated comfort food.” Pair a Cabernet Franc or Sauvignon Blanc with Egg Rolls Cordon Bleu, Pretzel Bites, a charcuterie board, or entrees like Seared Duck Breast and Braised Beef Bolognese.

Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2022 List

After a tour of the winery, the Harvest Grill is a great topper to a trip to the beautiful foothills of North Carolina.

There are hundreds of wonderful restaurants all across North Carolina, but only these two were honored on the Top 100 list.

