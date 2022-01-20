ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Victoria names Danielle Williams new economic development director

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
The City of Victoria named Danielle Williams the new economic development director.

VICTORIA, Texas – Danielle Williams, City of Victoria Main Street executive director, plans to apply her passion for supporting small businesses to a wider area in her new role as economic development director for the City of Victoria.

The City launched this role last year as part of its overall efforts to enhance livability through economic development.

“I’m excited to be able to play a larger role in the work that the City and local stakeholders are doing to create a favorable environment for businesses,” Williams said. “I want business owners to be able to come to me for help with becoming established, expanding or anything else they may need.”

Williams will serve as a liaison for the City’s initiatives to recruit, grow and support businesses throughout Victoria. She plans to work with the following local stakeholders:

  • Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation;
  • Victoria Economic Development Corporation;
  • The Retail Coach;
  • the retail recruitment firm hired by the City;
  • Victoria Chamber of Commerce;
  • and others.

Williams will also play a role in the execution of current and upcoming economic development projects. These projects include the downtown tax increment reinvestment zone, Victoria’s partnership with Innovation Collective and the upcoming economic development strategic plan, developed in collaboration with the VSTDC and the VEDC.

In January 2020, the City of Victoria hired Williams as the first Victoria Main Street Program director. Williams previously served as the assistant director of Parks & Recreation. She spent the following two years working closely with downtown business owners, helping them achieve their goals. She also led the development of the community’s first downtown master plan.

The Victoria Main Street Program has yielded the following benefits downtown in the past year:

  • Seven new businesses and/or expansions
  • Net gain of 29 jobs
  • Eight façade grants totaling $356,938.49 in public/private investment
  • Public/private investment totaling $2.4 million

Williams’ previous roles have something in common with her new role: They each play a part in making Victoria an attractive place to live.

“When business owners are deciding whether to move into a city, they look at all the facets of a community to make sure their employees will want to live there,” Williams said. “I’m excited to show businesses what Victoria has to offer.”

Williams officially begins her new role later this month. She will continue to support the Victoria Main Street Program, as the City searches for a new manager.

You can learn more about resources for businesses in Victoria by contacting Williams at 361-485-3060. You can also email her at dwilliams@victoriatx.gov.

Comments / 0

