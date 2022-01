Volkswagen has made significant progress in decarbonizing its vehicle fleet on its path to becoming a sustainable, software-centric mobility group. In 2021, 472,300 electrified vehicles were delivered in the EU including Norway and Iceland, 64 percent more than in the previous year. The proportion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) rose to 17.2 percent of total deliveries (2020: 10.1 percent). The Group is thus the clear market leader in the BEV segment in Europe, accounting for a market share of around 25 percent. Based on preliminary figures, the Group achieved average CO2 emissions of 118.5 g/km in 2021 for its new passenger car fleet in the EU, which is around 2 percent below the legal target. The final confirmation by the EU Commission is to follow at a later date. The emissions of Bentley and Lamborghini are measured individually, which is why they are not included in this figure.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO