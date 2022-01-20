ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Amazon Fire tablet deal is cheaper than a steak dinner

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always handy to have a budget tablet around your house. You can use these affordable devices for everyday tasks like web browsing, watching content, reading e-books, and more for a fraction of the price of pricey tablets you can get through iPad deals or Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. One of...

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version)145 in 1 Screwdriver Set with 132 Screwdriver… Price:...
The Verge

TCL announces 98-inch XL QLED TV, and you can buy it today

Last year, TCL announced an “XL” TV series that aimed to offer very big 85-inch displays for prices below what you’d pay for a similarly enormous set from, say, Samsung or LG. And in the first week of 2022, the XL lineup is going even larger. Today TCL is introducing a new 98-inch 4K QLED TV that’s available for purchase immediately. The 98R754 is a Google TV-based set that offers features like 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
ZDNet

How to use Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick is a streaming media device that transforms your TV into a smart one. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Further, if you want to bypass having cable services, the Amazon...
Digital Trends

Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then these Walmart TV deals have you covered, with a minimum of $120 in savings on three different TVs: the ONN Roku TV 75″ Class, TCL 75″ Class 4-Series, and the Hisense 75″ Class 4K, all excellent TVs if you’re into the home theatre experience.
Digital Trends

This 50-inch TV is ONLY $298 at Walmart right now

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals and Walmart TV deals out there, but none as enticing as Walmart’s current deal on the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Today you can grab this great 4K TV for only $298, which is a $152 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is available with purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas. So click over to Walmart and grab one of the best TCL TV deals out there.
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ZDNet

Best TV deals available right now: Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL

Whether you're shopping for your first 4K or smart TV or looking to upgrade your current home theater configuration, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices available to you. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer models from top brands like LG and Sony, as well as more affordable options from TCL and Hisense. And even if you've narrowed down your budget, you can still find dozens of options. We've scoured the internet to find you the very best deals on TVs to help you find the one that best fits your budget as well as your entertainment needs.
TechRadar

Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

We've just spotted fantastic Fire tablet deals at Amazon's latest sale, with the retailer offering up to 50% discounts on Amazon's best-selling tablets with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and...
Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 7+ is $400 off at Walmart today

If you’ve been waiting for student laptop deals, especially Surface Pro deals, you’ll want to jump on this sale. Walmart is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $599 today, over $400 off the normal $1,000 price. This powerhouse combination of notebook computer, tablet, and digital canvas is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen this month and it’s made even sweeter with the bundled black Type Cover. Don’t hesitate to snap up this bargain at this huge price reduction.
