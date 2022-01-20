12 new Virginia State Troopers assigned to Henrico

Twelve new Virginia State troopers will be assigned to Henrico, following their graduation Jan. 21 from the Virginia State Police academy.

Those 12 are part of the 58-member class of the VSP’s 135th Basic Session, which will graduate at the agency’s Chesterfield headquarters at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks.”

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 135th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy July 6.

The soon-to-be graduates of the 135th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Vermont and the countries of Germany and Mongolia.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Jan. 31. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

The troopers whose territories include Henrico in full or part (shown with their hometowns in parentheses) are:

• Alijia Danielle Monet Annon (Henrico);

• Justin Aaron Armes (Stuart);

• Johnathon Daniel Blitz (Richmond);

• Mark Wade Chamberlain (Mount Airy);

• Austin Lee Edwards (Pounding Mill);

• Steven Rex Huffman (Louisa);

• Alexis Mykayla Kovach (Chesterfield);

• Robert Dale Morris (La Crosse);

• Joshua Tyler Stahl (Toronto, Ohio);

• George Pendleton Stephenson, Jr. (Seaford);

• Eli Steven Thies (Harrisonburg);

• Daniel Andrew Wood (Powhatan).