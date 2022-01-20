Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jason Miyares will be the first child of an immigrant ever elected to statewide office in Virginia. Saturday he will become the 48th Attorney General. “I think that is an example of what I call the American miracle and I think January 15 at 12, noon when I take the oath of office that’s going to be a lot of the emotion of that journey and knowing where the Miyares family came from,” said Jason Miyares, (R) Virginia Attorney General-Elect.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO