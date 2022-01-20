ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

By Harrison Gereau
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits pertaining to their independent investigation into sexual allegations against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday.

