The 2021 National Jewish Book Awards: Dvora Hacohen, Joshua Cohen, Dara Horn win big

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater of Chicago, Illinois congratulates student Arayah Lyte, also a student at the Chicago Academy for the Arts, on receiving a 2022 YoungArts award for her caliber of artistic achievement. Lyte is among 720 of the most accomplished young visual, literary, and performing artists from throughout the country. Selected through the organization’s prestigious competition, YoungArts award winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States, in which they will have opportunities for financial, creative, and professional development support throughout their entire careers. A complete list of the 2022 winners is available online at youngarts.org/winners.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO