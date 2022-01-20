ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021 National Jewish Book Awards: Dvora Hacohen, Joshua Cohen, Dara Horn win big

By Andrew Lapin
Forward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) – Dvora Hacohen’s biography of Hadassah founder Henriette Szold won two honors, including Jewish Book of the Year, from the Jewish Book Council in their annual awards list. “To Repair a Broken World: The Life of Henrietta Szold, Founder of Hadassah,” which includes a forward by...

forward.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
