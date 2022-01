The Stellantis group, born from the merger between Peugeot and FCA, turns one year old and in a press release to mark the important anniversary, the company underlines the strategic decisions taken for the electrification of the group. But I’m talking about the words of CEO Carlos Tavares, released to Corriere della Sera in an interview, and which reveal anything but enthusiasm for the path taken: “electrification is a technology of choice by politicians, not industry“Tavares said, underlining how there were “cheaper and faster ways to reduce emissions“.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO