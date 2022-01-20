Mercedes-Benz partners with Luminar to enhance pioneering work in next-generation automated driving systems
Today, Mercedes-Benz and Luminar Technologies, Inc., a leading global automotive technology company, announced a partnership to accelerate development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars. A central component of this is the optimal access to new technologies and global competencies. The new partnership with Luminar underlines Mercedes-Benz’s policy...www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0