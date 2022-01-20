Unilever won't raise offer for GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer joint venture

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever said Wednesday it will not increase its offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s Consumer Healthcare arm beyond 50 billion pounds, effectively ending its pursuit of the division. As reported, Unilever has made three bids for the GSK portfolio, which includes Sensodyne, Polident and Advil. The highest bid, submitted last month, was valued at 50 billion pounds, and was rejected (along with the others) by the GSK board. More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of...

