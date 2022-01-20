ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unilever won't raise offer for GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer joint venture

By Naomi Diaz
Cover picture for the articleAfter three rejected bids, London-based Unilever is throwing in the towel, stating that it will not raise its $68 billion offer to purchase GSK Consumer...

nsjonline.com

Unilever won’t top $68B bid for GSK consumer healthcare unit

LONDON — Unilever, the maker of Vaseline skin care products and Dove soap, says it won’t increase a $68.2 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare unit that was rejected last week. London-based GSK said Saturday that the bid “fundamentally undervalued” the unit. The offer, which included 41.7...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline drops on report that Unilever won't increase bid for consumer unit above GBP50B

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) fell 1.8% on a report that Unilever (NYSE:UL) won't increase its bid for GSK's consumer unit above GBP50B. Unilever shares jumped 8.3%. Unilever said the recently given financial figures from GSK's consumer healthcare unit don't change the company's fundamental value, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a Unilever (UL) statement.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Unilever won't lift £50bn offer for GSK consumer health arm

Glaxo confirmed earlier in the week that it had received three unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposals from Unilever, the final at £50bn, but this was rejected on the basis that it "fundamentally undervalued" the division and its prospects. In a brief statement on Wednesday, Unilever said: "We note the...
BUSINESS
#Glaxosmithkline#Unilever#Health Care#Joint Venture#Gsk Consumer Healthcare#The Wall Street Journal
just-food.com

Unilever won’t up GSK assets bid, stands by strategic plan

Unilever will not increase its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business but the FMCG giant has confirmed it still plans to push further into health and beauty. In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange yesterday (19 January), Unilever said it will not up its offer above the GBP50bn (US$68.14bn) already tabled.
BUSINESS
newschain

Unilever says it will not raise offer for GSK division after £50bn bid rejected

Unilever has said it will not increase its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer arm which was rejected earlier this week. The Marmite and Dove soap manufacturer said it has considered financial documents from GSK over the business – which is due to be spun off later this year – but they have not changed Unilever’s view of its value.
BUSINESS
WWD

Unilever Won’t Sweeten GSK Consumer Offer, Ending Bid for Company

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever said Wednesday it will not increase its offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s Consumer Healthcare arm beyond 50 billion pounds, effectively ending its pursuit of the division. As reported, Unilever has made three bids for the GSK portfolio, which includes Sensodyne, Polident and Advil. The highest bid, submitted last month, was valued at 50 billion pounds, and was rejected (along with the others) by the GSK board. More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Unilever's Offer for GSK's Consumer Health Raises Doubts, Questions Over Strategy

(Reuters) - Unilever faces a dilemma after its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare assets was rejected -- should it raise the bid and risk overpaying or seek another route to expand in healthcare?. The bid for GSK's assets, including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, comes...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Unilever to Weigh Raising Offer for GSK's Consumer Assets - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer products division, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-16/unilever-is-said-to-weigh-raising-offer-for-glaxo-consumer-unit?sref=WJKVI5nK on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Unilever and GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The news came a...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report on Monday said they would jointly develop what they said could be the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles. “The collaboration builds on the companies’ success in developing the first approved and most widely used...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

IBM sells Watson Health

IBM has reached a deal with investment firm Francisco Partners to sell its data and assets from Watson Health. The sale may be an effort to streamline IBM's operations and focus the company on cloud-computing, the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 21. "IBM remains committed to Watson, our broader AI...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

