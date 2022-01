IHS Markit Ltd. (. INFO - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 98 cents from non-recurring items) of 85 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.2% and increasing 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis and 10% organically.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO