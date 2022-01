STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams is demanding help from Washington, D.C. after a string of shootings this month that left five police officers either dead or injured. In a bid to slow the supply chain of firearms trafficked into the city from other states, Adams said Sunday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that federal authorities should help “go after those gun dealers that are supplying large cities in America such as New York.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO