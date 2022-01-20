ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Ask HR: How to make the most of the current job market

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - If you look at the numbers, the past few months have been a great time to search for a new job. In the U.S., the number of available jobs in 2021 topped 10 million, which is a record high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite so many...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ceoworld.biz

How to Build a Competitive Benefits Package in a Saturated Job Market

The competition for talented employees rages on. Low salaries, long commutes, and inflexible offices are quickly finding their days numbered. Supply employees with benefits that are unique to them to help your company compete in a job market that’s rife with competition. “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

How developers face a changing job market in 2022

Challenged by a lack of qualified candidates for developer jobs, recruiters are rethinking the usual hiring strategies, says CoderPad. The job market in 2022 offers great potential for programmers and developers. Many recruiters plan to hire more developers than in 2021 and are reevaluating the methods they use to interview and hire good candidates. But to take advantage of this favorable market, developers need to be skilled and qualified. A new report from technical interview platform CoderPad looks at the challenges and priorities among developers and recruiters.
JOBS
Inc.com

How to Make the Most of Your Franchise Business

Many people think of starting a business as a completely solo endeavor. They want their brand and vision to come to life. Their picture of success is a self-portrait at a scenic peak. But there's more than one way to have a successful business, and you shouldn't rule out a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Bpt#Americans#Talent Solutions
TODAY.com

How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

The two-year pandemic has been brutal for small businesses in America, with restaurants particularly hard-hit and struggling to survive. The silver lining of it all could be a new trend in restaurants having raised wages, adding paid sick leave to benefits for employees, making the industry more desirable. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CIO

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022 — and how to hire for them

As companies scramble to adapt to a tight IT job market, they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. For some that means getting a head start in filling this year’s most in-demand roles, which range from data-focused to security-related positions, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2022 IT salary report. The survey also reveals the average salaries for each role based on experience.
JOBS
Forbes

How Brands Can Make The Most Of FaaS Technology

Entrepreneur, Technology Evangelist, Business Strategist. CEO & Co-Founder of Visartech Inc., Software Product Development Agency. Let’s face it — traditional banking is losing ground. Customers, especially Generation Z and the millennials, are increasingly turned off by the way banking institutions are delivering services. Long logic chains, big commissions, faceless regulations and a lack of personalization are urging clients to consider alternatives.
BUSINESS
tlnt.com

The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week

Welcome to “The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:. Top Articles to Read Now. Record Number of People Are Out Sick...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
AccountingWEB

How to Deliver Payroll and HR Services to Clients

If you’re an accountant that plans to offer payroll and HR services to your clients, you need ask yourself what you want your model to be. Like most significant questions, it’s not the easiest to answer. In this particular case, it’s because the details depend on factors unique to you and your accounting firm.
SMALL BUSINESS
OKC VeloCity

How entrepreneurs can get the most out of content marketing

Content marketing remains a powerful tool for entrepreneurs. It allows your fledgling company to establish its trustworthiness and authority, while simultaneously passively promoting it and your product. However, many entrepreneurs settle simply for creating content without further optimizing the entire process. While still effective, that can leave them vulnerable to startups that put in the extra effort. Here are seven ways you can squeeze out as much value from your content-marketing campaign so you can give your startup an advantage:
ECONOMY
Fatherly

How to Make the Most of an Unlimited PTO Policy

A few years ago, Sebastian, a 44-year old IT specialist in New Jersey, heard that his then-employer would be switching to an unlimited paid time off leave policy. He was psyched. “It sounded like a great idea. But taking days off still required the approval of management, which was discretionary,”...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Automation could make 12 million jobs redundant. Here's who's most at risk

Up to a third of job roles in Europe could be made redundant by automation over the next 20 years as companies battle to increase productivity and fill skills gaps created by an ageing population, according to Forrester. The tech analyst's latest Future of Jobs Forecast estimates that as many...
WORLD
The Montgomery Advertiser

Where have all the workers gone? Alabama economy experts, business leaders analyze the current job market

If you want a job right now, you should have no trouble finding one. At least that is the general consensus among economic experts in Alabama and local business managers. “NOW HIRING” signs displayed in front windows and hanging from awnings across the state back up the claim, and so does the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Labor.
ALABAMA STATE
Salamanca Press

How HR can attract top talent in 2022

Even before the pandemic hit, many companies and recruiters were already struggling to find and keep the top talent in a shifting job marketplace, especially in fields like tech and healthcare. And now, with the Great Resignation in full force and the Covid-19 pandemic in yet another new phase, filling open positions with the best people has become even more of a challenge. You’re looking to boost your hiring game, and the good news is that you already have the tools. You just might need to tweak them a bit.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
rebusinessonline.com

How to Make the Most of Your Inflation Hedge

Inflation is here to stay. November’s 6.8 percent jump in year-over-year consumer prices confirmed fears that rates would remain higher. Now, as investors seek out opportunities for sustained value and long-term growth under changing conditions, hard assets like real estate may become even more appealing. After all, commercial real estate has proven to be an attractive hedge against inflation over the last 40 years.
BUSINESS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Production Workers $20/hr- Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!. Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy