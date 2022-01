Justice, thy name is Peacemaker. Well, sorta. When you’re dealing with Peacemaker, you’re dealing with a musclebound dum dum who’s stuck in the ’80s and thinks the solution to everything is a snapped neck and/or a hail of bullets. But, uh, the guy’s heart is in the right place? And after seeing John Cena’s super vigilante come to life in The Suicide Squad last year, we now get to spend a whole season of TV watching this weirdo try his very best to do even better than his very best. He’s got his own show. The show is called Peacemaker. The show is on HBO Max, and it’s on HBO Max right now.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO